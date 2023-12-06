Luxury brand uses RFID tags and QR codes to link perfumes to digital twins

ENGAGEMENT: QR codes enable customers to access information about the perfumes and their authenticity

French brand Bastille Parfums has added RFID tags and QR codes to bottles of its luxury perfumes to enhance supply chain traceability, product tracking, fraud prevention and customer engagement by linking individual products to a unique cloud-based digital twin.

The RFID tags enable Bastille to track and trace its products across the entire supply chain, from raw material sourcing to customer purchasing in real-time, while the QR codes allow customers to access information about the fragrance they have purchased as well as confirm its authenticity.

“Responding to consumers’ desire for greater ingredient disclosure, the new transparency initiative will see two Bastille fragrances, including bestseller, Pleine Lune, and new release, Paradis Nuit, equipped with a serialised QR code associated with the RFID tag,” technology provider Avery Dennison explains.

“A single scan of the QR code with a smart device, such as a phone or tablet, will take users to a digital experience to unlock information regarding the origin of ingredients, date of bottling, olfactory values, fragrance composition and sustainability details.

“By utilising the unique digital ID for both the RFID and QR code, the experience provided is unique for every single item.

“In return, Bastille will benefit from interaction and engagement insights that help them to better understand their customers and identify trends. This new communication channel allows Bastille to create a stronger connection with their customers and reinforce their loyalty with an enriched CRM experience.”

Luxury perfume brand Byredo began enabling purchasers of a customised scent link to an NFT digital twin using NFC in July 2022.

