Luxury brand to use NFC to connect physical perfumes with unique NFTs

LIMITED EDITION: The physical perfume bottles will have an NFC tag that connects to the NFT

Luxury perfume brand Byredo is to let collectors create a customised scent in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) using digital ingredients that will then be produced as a limited edition physical perfume and supplied in individually numbered bottles with an NFC tag that connects to the NFT.

In addition to accessing the NFT by scanning the NFC tag with their smartphone or wearable device, purchasers will also be able to use the NFT as a wearable digital ‘aura’ in an ‘avatar ecosystem’ developed by Nike-owned digital fashion company Rtfkt.

“I liked the idea of dissecting it down to raw materials. A single scent is incapable of representing this virtual world, so we formulated a lexicon of elements that collectors can combine at will to make something entirely unique,” Byredo founder Ben Gorham says.

