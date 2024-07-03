Fashion industry to issue 62.5bn Digital Product Passports a year by 2030

The apparel industry alone will be responsible for issuing more than 62.5bn Digital Product Passports a year by 2030, ABI Research predicts, generating annual revenues of US$1.59bn for suppliers of supporting IT and software.

“The European Union is leading the way with Digital Product Passports (DPPs) to provide comprehensive product data across the value chain,” ABI says. “High-impact sectors like batteries, vehicles, textiles, electronics, furniture, plastics, construction, and chemicals are the first to adopt DPPs. Apparel DPPs are gaining momentum ahead of regulations, especially among sports brands.

“Forward-thinking brands will use DPPs to identify supply chain issues, reduce overproduction, verify compliance and authenticity, and create branded resale ecosystems.”

“By 2030, all apparel sold in Europe will require a Digital Product Passport (DPP) due to mandatory regulations, accelerating DPP adoption from 2027 onward. North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions will follow, starting with luxury and big-brand apparel, then expanding to the mass market as suppliers recognize the benefits of data sharing to optimize supply chains.”

“However, practical implementation, data structure, and accessibility are still evolving in this emerging market,” ABI’s Rithika Thomas warns. “DPP solution providers should emphasize the value for suppliers and consumers to scale adoption beyond just meeting regulatory compliance.”

