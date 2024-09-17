Apple turns on support for Tap to Cash NFC peer-to-peer mobile payments

P2P: Tap to Cash enables users to send and receive Apple Cash by holding two iPhones together

Apple Watch and iPhone users in the US can now use Apple’s Tap to Cash peer-to-peer money transfer service to transfer money to each other via NFC.

The ability to use NFC to add a payment card to Apple Wallet is also being rolled out via a new Tap to Provision service.

Announced in June, Tap to Cash has gone live with the rollout of iOS 18 and watchOS 11 on 16 September.

“With Tap to Cash, users are able to send and receive Apple Cash by holding two iPhone devices together — without having to share phone numbers,” Apple said at launch. “For example, Tap to Cash can be used to pay someone back at dinner or buy something at a garage sale.”

The service can be used to send or receive a minimum of US$1 and a maximum of US$2,000 per transaction, Apple says. There is also a rolling seven-day maximum transfer limit of US$2,000.

