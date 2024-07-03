Venice goes live with contactless payments across its fleet of water buses, trams, ferries and more

OPEN PAYMENT: Venice public transport users can use contactless cards to pay for their fares

Visitors to Venice can now use a contactless debit or credit card to pay for fares on any of the city’s public transportation services, including water buses, speedboats, motorboats, ferries, buses and trams.

“The new EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) open payment system allows passengers to pay with contactless credit and debit cards, offering easier access to AVM’s local public transport service in the metropolitan area of Venice, as well as the integrated mobility services in the urban area,” technology provider Conduent says.

“The Conduent system also enables travellers to use NFC-enabled devices such as smartphones and smartwatches with digital wallets.”

To support the Azienda Veneziana della Mobilità (AVM) project, Conduent supplied “over 2,200 validators, which enable fare payment on Venice’s fleet of 149 vessels (water buses, speedboats, motorboats and ferries), more than 150 wharfs, 540 buses, 20 trams and two people movers.

“The validators offer a single point of validation not only for credit and debit cards but for all other media, such as Venezia Unica cards and electronic tickets,” the company adds.

“Approximately 180 million passengers travel on the Venice public transport network every year.”

