Table: Contactless payment transaction limit increases around the world

Countries around the world are increasing the contactless transaction limit in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. NFCW has collated into one table the increases for each country and will keep it up to date during the crisis.
The countries which have announced increases to date are Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, UK and Uzbekistan.
|Country
|Currency
|Current limit
|New limit
|Increase
|Albania
|LEK
|2,000
|4,500
|125%
|Armenia
|AMD
|12,100
|20,000
|65%
|Belarus
|BYN
|20
|100
|400%
|Bulgaria
|BGN
|50
|100
|100%
|Croatia
|HRK
|100
|350
|250%
|Cyprus
|EUR
|20
|50
|150%
|Egypt
|EGP
|300
|600
|100%
|Estonia
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Georgia
|GEL
|45
|100
|122%
|Germany
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Greece
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Hungary
|HUF
|5,000
|15,000
|200%
|Ireland
|EUR
|30
|50
|67%
|Kazakhstan
|KZT
|5,000
|20,000
|300%
|Kosovo
|EUR
|15
|40
|167%
|Kyrgyzstan
|KGS
|1,525
|2,500
|64%
|Latvia
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Lithuania
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Luxembourg
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Malta
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|N.Macedonia
|MKD
|750
|2,000
|167%
|Netherlands
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Norway
|NOK
|400
|500
|25%
|Poland
|PLN
|50
|100
|100%
|Portugal
|EUR
|20
|50
|150%
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR
|100
|300
|200%
|Spain
|EUR
|20
|50
|150%
|Sweden
|SEK
|200
|400
|100%
|Tajikistan
|TJS
|140
|200
|43%
|Turkey
|TRY
|120
|250
|108%
|UK
|GBP
|30
|45
|50%
|Uzbekistan
|UZS
|52,500
|250,000
|376%
• Please email [email protected] if you aware of any country missing from the list. Thanks!