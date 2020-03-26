Table: Contactless payment transaction limit increases around the world

By Sarah Clark nfcw.com

Countries around the world are increasing the contactless transaction limit in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. NFCW has collated into one table the increases for each country and will keep it up to date during the crisis.

EMVCo's universal contactless payment symbolThe countries which have announced increases to date are Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, UK and Uzbekistan.

CountryCurrencyCurrent limitNew limitIncrease
AlbaniaLEK2,0004,500125%
ArmeniaAMD12,10020,00065%
BelarusBYN20100400%
BulgariaBGN50100100%
CroatiaHRK100350250%
CyprusEUR2050150%
EgyptEGP300600100%
EstoniaEUR2550100%
GeorgiaGEL45100122%
GermanyEUR2550100%
GreeceEUR2550100%
HungaryHUF5,00015,000200%
IrelandEUR305067%
KazakhstanKZT5,00020,000300%
KosovoEUR1540167%
KyrgyzstanKGS1,5252,50064%
LatviaEUR2550100%
LithuaniaEUR2550100%
LuxembourgEUR2550100%
MaltaEUR2550100%
N.MacedoniaMKD7502,000167%
NetherlandsEUR2550100%
NorwayNOK40050025%
PolandPLN50100100%
PortugalEUR2050150%
Saudi ArabiaSAR100300200%
SpainEUR2050150%
SwedenSEK200400100%
TajikistanTJS14020043%
TurkeyTRY120250108%
UKGBP304550%
UzbekistanUZS52,500250,000376%

• Please email [email protected] if you aware of any country missing from the list. Thanks!