Table: Contactless payment transaction limit increases around the world

Countries around the world are increasing the contactless transaction limit in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. NFCW has collated into one table the increases for each country and will keep it up to date during the crisis.

The countries which have announced increases to date are Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, UK and Uzbekistan.

Country Currency Current limit New limit Increase Albania LEK 2,000 4,500 125% Armenia AMD 12,100 20,000 65% Belarus BYN 20 100 400% Bulgaria BGN 50 100 100% Croatia HRK 100 350 250% Cyprus EUR 20 50 150% Egypt EGP 300 600 100% Estonia EUR 25 50 100% Georgia GEL 45 100 122% Germany EUR 25 50 100% Greece EUR 25 50 100% Hungary HUF 5,000 15,000 200% Ireland EUR 30 50 67% Kazakhstan KZT 5,000 20,000 300% Kosovo EUR 15 40 167% Kyrgyzstan KGS 1,525 2,500 64% Latvia EUR 25 50 100% Lithuania EUR 25 50 100% Luxembourg EUR 25 50 100% Malta EUR 25 50 100% N.Macedonia MKD 750 2,000 167% Netherlands EUR 25 50 100% Norway NOK 400 500 25% Poland PLN 50 100 100% Portugal EUR 20 50 150% Saudi Arabia SAR 100 300 200% Spain EUR 20 50 150% Sweden SEK 200 400 100% Tajikistan TJS 140 200 43% Turkey TRY 120 250 108% UK GBP 30 45 50% Uzbekistan UZS 52,500 250,000 376%

• Please email [email protected] if you aware of any country missing from the list. Thanks!