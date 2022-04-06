Apple Pay goes live in Moldova

Apple Pay has launched in Moldova with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by Maib, Moldindconbank and Victoriabank.

Apple Pay has confirmed that the service is now live in the country but has not yet added the three Moldovan institutions to the list of banks and payment cards it supports.

Maib, Moldindconbank and Victoriabank have all officially announced that the service is now available to their customers.

Apple launched in Argentina and Peru in March and in Armenia in January.

NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

