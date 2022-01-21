Apple Pay goes live in Armenia

ROLLOUT: Ardshinbank is one of six banks in Armenia to announce the launch of Apple Pay

Apple Pay has launched in Armenia with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by Acba Bank, Ardshinbank, Ameriabank, Converse Bank, Inecobank and Unibank.

Apple Pay has confirmed that the service is now live in the country but has not yet added the six Armenian banks to the list of banks and payment cards it supports.

Acba Bank, Ardshinbank, Ameriabank, Converse Bank, Inecobank and Unibank have all officially announced that the service is available to their customers in Armenia, however.

The rollout in Armenia comes as Apple Pay’s Latin American website reveals that the payments service is due to launch in Argentina and Peru “soon”.

Apple Pay launched in Georgia in September 2019 and Azerbaijan in November 2021.

NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

