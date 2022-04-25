Moroccan bank launches biometric payment card

BIOMETRIC AUTHENTICATION: Customers register two of their fingerprints and link them to the card

Customers of BMCI bank in Morocco can now apply for a biometric payment card that allows them to authenticate contactless payments with their fingerprint.

The BNP Paribas affiliate has launched a Visa Infinite biometric card that is supplied with a small black ‘registration reader’ box that enables customers to record two of their fingerprints and link them to the card. Customers can then authenticate transactions by placing one of their registered fingerprints on the card’s fingerprint sensor.

BNP Paribas began offering biometric payment cards to its premier card customers in France in January 2021.

