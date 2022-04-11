Apple Pay is most popular payments app with Generation Z in US

Apple Pay is the most popular payments app with Generation Z teenagers in the USA, followed by Venmo in second place, Square’s Cash App in third and PayPal fourth, according to a survey published by Piper Sandler investment bank.

The survey of 7,100 teenage consumers with an average age of 16.2 also reveals that 87% of participants have an iPhone and the same proportion expect an iPhone to be their next phone.

“For buy now, pay later (BNPL), teens said they used PayPal ‘Pay in 4’ most frequently, followed by SQ’s Afterpay,” the survey says.

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.