National Bank of Iraq to trial biometric payment cards

The National Bank of Iraq is to pilot biometric payment cards that will allow users to authenticate contactless transactions with their fingerprints.

The bank is the second in Iraq to confirm that it will be trialling the cards using Norway-based technology provider Zwipe’s biometric payment card platform, which is also being piloted by the county’s Al-Mansour Bank as well as by banks in Libya, Lebanon, India, Mexico and Egypt.

