Iraqi bank to pilot biometric payment cards

Customers of Al-Mansour Bank in Iraq will be among the first in the country to be able to trial biometric payment cards that allow them to authenticate contactless payments with their fingerprints.

“Post-pandemic, we have seen strong demand for PIN-free and touchless payment solutions as they are safer and much more secure. Biometric payment cards will uplift our payment portfolio and enable us to deliver excellent service quality to our customers,” the bank’s Roger Abboud says.

The bank will pilot the cards using Norway-based technology provider Zwipe’s biometric payment card platform, which is also being trialled by banks in Libya, Lebanon, India, Mexico and Egypt.

