RTC adds support for contactless EMV card fare payments

Passengers on Regional Transport Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) buses in the Las Vegas valley area of the USA can now make contactless fare payments by tapping their EMV payment card on an onboard validator.

“Thanks to federal funding, the new EMV onboard validators have been installed on all fixed-route RTC transit buses, and are located closer to the fare box for better accessibility and convenience,” RTC says.

“These validators are a key component in the RTC’s work to add a reloadable tap card and build for future contactless payment options.”

RTC added a cash-to-mobile feature for contactless mobile ticketing on Las Vegas buses in December 2020.

