RTC adds cash-to-mobile feature for contactless mobile ticketing on Las Vegas buses

CASH-TO-MOBILE: Las Vegas bus users can now preload cash onto their rideRTC mobile app

Passengers on Regional Transport Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) buses in Las Vegas can now use cash to buy travel passes and top up their account to make contactless fare payments with the transit authority’s mobile ticketing app.

RTC has added the cash-to-mobile feature to the rideRTC app, enabling users who do not have, or prefer not to use, a debit or credit card to deposit funds into their account at nearly 350 locations across Las Vegas and at thousands of others across Nevada and the rest of the USA.

“RTC riders can visit any retail outlet signed up to InComm Payments’ Vanilla Direct cash-in payment platform to preload cash onto their rideRTC mobile app,” says rideRTC platform provider Masabi.

“Retailers can now add credit to riders’ accounts by accepting a cash payment and then scanning the barcode in the user’s rideRTC app.

“The rider can then use the cash deposited to buy, store and display tickets in their in-app wallet, and enjoy a safe and convenient mobile ticketing experience.”

Retailers offering the cash-to-mobile service include 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, Speedway SSA and Walgreens.

“This new service provides a safe way to pay for riders across Las Vegas who have a phone but want or need to pay their fare using cash,” Masabi adds.

“It will help reduce the burden on the existing ticketing infrastructure and fare boxes by allowing riders to add cash to their mobile account and then store it for later use, reducing cash handling costs and transaction fees for the agency.

“Since its launch, rideRTC has been downloaded more than 360,000 times, and customers have purchased more than 1.8 million passes on the app.”

