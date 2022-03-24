MBTA to add open loop contactless ticketing and digital transit card

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in the US is to expand its fare payments system to enable passengers to pay for their journeys with a contactless credit card, mobile wallet or a digital version of their CharlieCard transit card.

“If approved by the full [MBTA] board, changes would be implemented on bus and subway first, followed by changes to [the] commuter rail service about a year later,” the MBTA told a public meeting, according to a Beacon Hill Times report.

The move comes as part of the MBTA’s fare transformation project that is due to be completed by 2024.

