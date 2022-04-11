Cannes rolls out open loop contactless bus ticketing

OPEN LOOP: Passengers can make contactless payments with an EMV debit or credit card or digital wallet

Passengers travelling on buses operated by Palm Bus in Cannes, France, can now make contactless fare payments with their EMV debit or credit card or with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay from their NFC smartphone or smartwatch.

Palm Bus has rolled out the open loop contactless ticketing system on more than 200 buses across its network, enabling passengers to pay their fares by tapping their card or mobile device on an on-board validator without needing to register for the service or purchase a separate transit card.

The solution also supports group ticketing for up to eight people and is now available on all Palm Bus services apart from the City Palm, Suquet and Palm on Demand shuttles.

