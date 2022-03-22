Houston to expand mobile ticketing options

The Metropolitan Transit Authority in Houston, Texas, in the USA is planning to enable passengers on its bus and light rail services to pay their fares with their mobile device as well as with a contactless transit card or via its mobile ticketing app when it upgrades its fare collection system.

“Once fully installed in 2024, riders will be able to use existing Q Cards, cash and mobile payments such as credit cards loaded to smartphones via services such as Apple Wallet and Google Pay. They also will be able to add value to Q Cards at the light rail ticket machines with cash or credit,” the Houston Chronicle reports.

“Officials considered removing cash […] but relented after an analysis determined many riders still use dollar bills and coins to board buses.”

