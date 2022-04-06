Uber to integrate train, coach and plane tickets into UK app

Uber is to enable users in the UK to purchase train, coach and plane tickets for long-distance journeys within its mobile app as part of a plan to create a ‘superapp’ that offers “a one-stop shop for travel”.

“Uber has not disclosed whether it plans to offer tickets from rail and coach operators directly, or partner with existing aggregator services when the service goes live this summer. Flight bookings will launch later in the year, [Uber’s Jamie Heywood] said, and hotel reservations could follow next year,” the Financial Times reports.

“The UK, one of Uber’s biggest markets outside North America, will pilot the service before a wider rollout.”

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.