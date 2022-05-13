Cleveland transit authority joins regional mobile ticketing service

CONTACTLESS: GCRTA passengers will soon be able to buy tickets via the EZfare mobile ticketing app

Passengers using public transport in Cleveland in the US state of Ohio will soon be able to purchase tickets for bus and train services operated by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) using the EZfare mobile ticketing app.

Users will also be able to pay their fares using EZfare via Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) apps such as Transit, Uber and Moovit as well as buy tickets for services operated by neighbouring transit agencies including Laketran in Lake County, Parta in Portage County, Sarta in Stark County, Metro in Akron and MCPT in Medina County via a single app.

Passengers who prefer to use cash will be able to add funds that can be used for fare payments to their EZfare or Transit accounts at GCRTA’s customer service centre.

Fourteen transit agencies across the Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky tri-state region have now rolled out the EZfare payment system since it was launched in Ohio in October 2019.

TheRide area transportation authority in Ann Arbo, Michigan, joined the regional mobile ticketing service in October 2020.

