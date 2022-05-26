Bengaluru metro to let passengers pay with their face

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) in the Indian city of Bengaluru is planning to roll out AI-powered biometric facial recognition technology that will enable passengers with monthly travel passes to walk through station automatic fare collection gates by verifying their identity with their face and without needing a physical smart card, pass or token.

“The BMRCL has partnered with tech giant Google and is in the process of introducing monthly passes by using artificial intelligence to scan faces,” the Hindustan Times reports.

“The BMCRL noted a strong demand for monthly passes and decided to introduce them with facial recognition technology so that multiple riders cannot use the same card simultaneously.”

