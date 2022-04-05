Qatar to roll out contactless fare payments across metro, bus, tram and taxi services

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications is to roll out an automated fare collection system as part of its Sila multimodal public transportation project that will enable passengers to make contactless payments for metro, bus, tram and taxi journeys with their debit or credit card, their Sila transit card or from their mobile device.

“The Sila project’s unified fare collection and ticketing system, which is expected to benefit residents as well as visitors, especially during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, will also allow public transit users to use a single ticket for all means of land transport in Qatar,” The Peninsula reports.

“The Sila app, which runs on real time information, will also empower users to make the smartest travel choices through its seamless journey planning feature.”

