Vietnam lets citizens add internationally standardized vaccine passports to their mobile phones

COVID-19: Vietnam residents will be able to add their digital vaccine passport to a mobile phone app

Residents of Vietnam will soon be able to store a digital vaccine passport on their Android or iOS device that enables border officials to verify an individual travelling abroad has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by scanning a QR code.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has developed the digital passport using both World Health Organization and European Union standards with a view to facilitating tourism and business trips. It is rolling out the solution via the Electronic Health Book and PC-Covid apps as well as via its online portal.

The nationwide launch is due to begin next week and follows a pilot scheme at hospitals in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

“According to Mr Nguyen Ba Hung, deputy director of the Health Data Center under the Ministry of Health’s Information Technology Department, vaccine passports are, in essence, documents that record a person’s inoculation history and personal information such as full name, date of birth, nationality, number of injections, injection date, dose number, vaccine type, allowing other countries to have an easier border check for vaccinations,” Vietnamnet Global reports,

“The essence of the electronic vaccine passport is that each citizen will have a QR code like the QR code on the current PC-Covid application, but the only difference is that Vietnam is using the standards of the World Health Organization and the European Union to help verify each other’s information when going abroad, said Mr Nguyen Ba Hung.

“At the same time, he revealed that a vaccine passport will be updated on the Electronic Health Book application, PC-Covid, or the Ministry of Health’s portal. A vaccine passport has a validity of 12 months. When a vaccine passport expires, the system will automatically generate a new QR code.”

