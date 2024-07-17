MBTA to switch on contactless payments across Boston’s public transportation network

SWITCHED ON: MBTA is enabling public transport users to pay for travel using their contactless cards

Public transportation users in the Greater Boston area will be able to use a contactless debit or credit card to pay for their fares on buses, Green Line trolleys, Mattapan Line trolleys, and at all gated subway stations from 1 August 2024, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced.

“Riders with weekly or monthly passes or those who would like to continue to use their CharlieCards will not be impacted by the change. The current ways to pay will remain the same,” the MBTA says.

“Riders in reduced fare programs (such as Senior, Student, and TAP) will have the option to link their benefits to their contactless card, phone, or watch. Riders who do not want to link their benefits to a contactless card, phone, or watch will be able to continue using their current payment method.”

“Riders will be able to manage their contactless cards, phone, and/or the watch they use for travel through an online Charlie account at Charlie.mbta.com or by calling the Customer Support Center.”

“Transitioning to this contactless system is a part of the next generation of transportation that our riders deserve,” Transportation Secretary and MBTA CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt says. “This will allow them to save time and make it easier for riders and travelers to pay and board as they use the system.”

