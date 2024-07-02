Evian pilots mineral water refill stations at Wimbledon

EVIAN PILOT: Spectators can buy a QR code for £5 enabling them to refill their water bottle all day

Sports fans attending this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament can purchase a QR refill pass that gives them the ability to refill their water bottle at any of a number of Evian mineral water refill stations located around the All England Lawn Tennis Club, rather than buying their mineral water in a plastic bottle or using a free tap water refill station.

Spectators can purchase a QR code for £5 (US$6.33) which will enable them to refill their water bottle with Evian natural mineral water throughout their day. A limited-edition Evian refillable bottle is also available for £25 (US$31.70), refills included.

The project expands on a “first-of-its-kind refill system that was introduced last year for players, as part of Evian and Wimbledon’s joint work to reduce plastic packaging waste during The Championships,” the partners say.

“This year, Evian refill stations can be found in six locations across the Grounds; three in food court areas and three mobile carts, as well as additional stations in the Queue.”

“We know that refill plays, and will continue to play, a major role in the way people consume water here in the UK,” Evian’s Gemma Morgan says. “The response to the player refill system last year was incredibly positive, so we want to expand refill to spectators to explore the potential at a larger scale.

“Through a bespoke solution for Wimbledon, for the first time ever our pristine mountain mineral water will be available for spectators to purchase through a refill system.

“As part of Wimbledon and Evian’s joint sustainability journey, we have been exploring ways to champion refill and reuse behaviours. So, we are thrilled to be making a significant step forward with this year’s refill innovation.”

