Coach and Poshmark leverage NFC for sustainable product resales

SEAMLESS RESALE: The NFC tag enables owners to prove provenance and resell the item via Poshmark :

Owners of handbags, wallets, clothes and shoes from Coach’s sustainable Coachtopia brand can now resell these items on the Poshmark secondhand platform and have the details uploaded automatically, thanks to an NFC tag or digital ID embedded in each product.

When the customer taps the NFC tag with their smartphone or scans a QR code, they are taken to a product page with details of materials, design and care services. From here, they can sign into their Coach account, click through to add the item for resale and automatically fill the listing on Poshmark with product information. Customers can access other services via their Coach account as well.

The ID and digital product passport do more than enabling a seamless resale process for customers. Details of the product resold and the sale price are recorded to the item’s ID, giving Coach access to near real-time resale data from Poshmark, so increasing transparency, building consumer trust in the product’s provenance and providing Coachtopia with new insights into the entire product lifespan.

The launch with Poshmark is the latest development in Coach’s relationship with EON Exchange partner marketplace, which has seen digital product passports created and digital IDs added to all Coachtopia products.

EON enables brands to embed services into their products and share product information easily with partners such as Poshmark. They also receive post-sale events data, such as resales, repairs, recycles and more to unlock competitive insights and end-to-end product traceability. These are all areas becoming increasingly important amid ever-tightening sustainability regulations.

“Coachtopia believes in an inclusive community of designers, thinkers, makers and consumers to join us on the road to circularity,” Coach SVP global marketing and sustainability and head of Coachtopia Joon Silverstein says.

“This partnership with EON and Poshmark epitomises that belief as we make it much easier for shoppers not only to understand their product’s history but also to easily foster its continued life through resale on Poshmark.”

