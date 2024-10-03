Germany to develop state-run European digital identity wallet

The German government is developing a digital wallet in which the country’s citizens can store their national identity card and official documents.

The move follows the EU’s earlier mandate that all member states need to introduce a standardised European digital identity wallet (EUDI) enabling EU nationals to verify their identity across the EU27 countries.

Germany’s EUDI wallet will enable citizens to store their ID card digitally on a smartphone app similarly to how they securely carry their bank card or travel tickets. It will allow them to prove their identity or age and sign with a qualified electronic signature.

This is the first stage of Germany’s EUDI, which is scheduled to be introduced “by 2027”, the country’s Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) says. Further applications for the state-run EUDI will be added at a later date.

“We want citizens to be able to prove their identity quickly, securely and easily directly via their smartphones — without an additional card or a reading device,” Germany’s Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser says.

“Whether in everyday life, when applying for jobs, online banking or in contact with authorities, this makes it much easier to prove identity. The EUDI wallet will ensure the highest security standards and protect the privacy of users. The EUDI wallet will be available free of charge and will contribute to digital inclusion, as all people, regardless of their financial situation, will have access to digital services.”

The BMI is working on the implementation with the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND) and the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

In a bid to promote freedom of choice and innovation, Germany is widening the market for a EUDI, allowing other organisations to develop their own mobile app to enable domestic and cross-border identification to be carried out.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions