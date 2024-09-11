MBTA reports on adoption of contactless payments on Boston’s transit network

“As of September 3, riders have tapped a contactless card, phone, or watch over a million times to pay their fares since we launched our contactless payment system on August 1,” the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) reports.

Public transportation users in the Greater Boston area are able to use contactless payments to pay for their fares on buses, Green Line trolleys, Mattapan Line trolleys, and at all gated subway stations.

“Transitioning to this contactless system is a part of the next generation of transportation that our riders deserve,” Transportation Secretary and MBTA CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt explained at the launch of the service. “This will allow them to save time and make it easier for riders and travelers to pay and board as they use the system.”

