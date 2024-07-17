Metrolinx brings Presto transit cards to Apple Wallet

CONTACTLESS: Toronto public transport users can now add their Presto card to Apple Wallet

Public transportation users in Toronto can now add their Presto transit card to Apple Wallet and then use their iPhone or Apple Watch to tap in and out of transit services across Canada’s Greater Toronto and Hamilton region.

“This is the first time in Canada that a transit card is available in Apple Wallet, changing the game for customers,” regional transportation agency Metrolinx says.

“A digital version of a Presto card can be added to Apple Wallet for no additional charge and can be used to pay fares on GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay (in Mississauga), Oakville Transit, TTC and York Region Transit.”

“Customers – whether they’re residents or visitors – can instantly purchase and add funds to a Presto card in Apple Wallet from the Presto app or directly in Apple Wallet. They can also purchase transit passes via the Presto app and add them to Presto in Apple Wallet, without needing to visit an in-person location.

“Presto in Apple Wallet supports youth, post-secondary student, adult, and senior fare types. Customers with Express Mode enabled can simply hold their iPhone near a reader to ride transit using their Presto card in Apple Wallet — without the need to unlock or even wake their device.

“With power reserve on iPhone, if a customer’s device needs to be charged, they can still use it to ride transit.”

Secure element

“Presto cards stored in Wallet are private and secure, and Apple never tracks users’ journeys. When customers add a Presto card to Wallet, the card information is encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the information safely on the device. If a user’s iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner of the device can promptly use the Find My app to lock and help locate the device.”

“Along with the new option to tap with Presto in Apple Wallet, customers can tap their credit or debit cards (physical or digital), other available digital Presto cards options, or their classic Presto cards to pay their fare,” Metrolinx adds.

“We are excited to bring customers another way to pay their fare with the addition of a Presto card on iPhone and Apple Watch,” says Barclay Hancock, chief payments officer at Metrolinx.

“This is yet another way Metrolinx is continuously evolving and innovating to meet the needs of customers and make it easier for them to choose transit first.”

