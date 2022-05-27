San Antonio adds bike share passes to transit ticketing app

TRANSIT: Users enter payment information once to buy and activate any transit or bike share pass type

Transport users in San Antonio in Texas in the USA can now purchase, store and activate bike share passes as well as tickets for public transportation services across the city using a single multimodal mobility app.

The service is being rolled out following the integration of San Antonio BCycle bike share passes — which enable users to unlock and use one of 250 e-bikes at more than 50 stations around the city — with the transit ticketing system launched by VIA Metropolitan Transit in August 2021.

The service enables users to purchase and activate any type of transit or bike share pass via the Transit Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) app without needing to download multiple apps and enter payment information to separate accounts as was previously the case.

“By merging transit and bikeshare into one experience with Transit, VIA Metropolitan Transit and San Antonio BCycle are making it easier than ever to keep San Antonio moving,” Transit says.

“In the past two years, bikeshare has seen increased popularity. In Austin, for example, CapMetro has begun to integrate MetroBike pass sales, but riders must download a second app to unlock the bike.

“By bringing these services together in Transit, San Antonio BCycle and VIA are taking connectivity a step further, creating a combined option that brings mobility options together in one place.”

The app also enables users to purchase tickets for more than 65 other transit systems across the USA and Canada as well as make bike share payments in 12 urban areas including Detroit, Las Vegas, Louisville and Montreal.

