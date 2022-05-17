US ice hockey team Nashville Predators lets fans authenticate limited edition jerseys with NFC

SMART JERSEY: The embedded NFC tag lets fans authenticate their purchase and access digital content

Fans of US ice hockey team Nashville Predators who purchase a limited edition jersey marking the retirement of goaltender Pekka Rinne can authenticate their purchase and access digital content and offers by scanning an NFC tag embedded in the garment with their smartphone.

The National Hockey League team has released 500 of the commemorative jerseys, enabling fans to register their ownership, access exclusive content, receive vouchers, unlock offers and digitally interact with the team via the NFC tag.

The solution will also enable the team to add new features and digital content for fans over the lifetime of the garment.

“Adding this technology to the Pekka Rinne retirement jersey offers us the ability to communicate directly with our fans in a very targeted fashion while delivering exclusive content to them,” Nashville Predators SVP Dave Urso says.

