Ann Arbor transit authority joins regional mobile ticketing service

MOBILE TICKETING: Ann Arbor residents can now buy public transport tickets using the EZfare app

Passengers using public transport in the greater Ann Arbor area of Michigan in the USA can now buy tickets and passes on services operated by TheRide area transportation authority using the EZfare mobile ticketing app.

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and has been integrated with Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) apps including Transit, Uber and Moovit.

TheRide has become the 14th transit authority in the Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky tri-state region to roll out the EZfare fare payment system since it went live in Ohio in October 2019.

