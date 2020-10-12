Krispy Kreme pilots contactless doughnut vending machine

Krispy Kreme customers in Charlotte, South Carolina in the US, can now use their mobile device to buy selected variety packs of doughnuts from an automated cash-free vending machine that is in operation 24 hours a day.

They order on a touchscreen and are then given the option of making a mobile payment or using their credit or debit card.

The first machine has been installed outside the chain’s headquarters, but the company aims “to provide freestanding machines in high-traffic locations such as airports and schools, where consumers will want the product but don’t need to have an attendant,” Krispy Kreme VP Levi Hetrick told Vending Times.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources