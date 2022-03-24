Apple digital driving licences and IDs go live in Arizona

DIGITAL ID: Arizona residents can now add their driving iicence and state ID to Apple Wallet

Apple users in Arizona are the first in the US to be able to add digital versions of their driving licence and state ID documents to Wallet and use them to verify their identity by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at selected Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.

The states of Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi and Ohio and the territory of Puerto Rico have also now confirmed they are to add support for Apple digital IDs in addition to the seven other states — Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah — that have already announced plans to roll out the service.

Apple digital IDs are available on iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4 and Apple Watch series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later, and, at launch, can be used at TSA checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first driver’s license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch,” Apple VP Jennifer Bailey says .

“We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the US.”

A short video shows how users can add their Arizona ID to Apple Wallet:

Apple announced that it is adding support for digital IDs to its iOS update in June 2021 and the TSA revealed plans to pilot the service in January 2022.

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.