Apple to roll out digital driving licences and IDs in eight US states

DIGITAL ID: Apple users can scan in their physical ID and authorise sharing their data with the TSA

Apple users in the US states of Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will soon be able to store and present digital versions of their driving licence and state ID documents on an NFC-enabled iPhone and Apple Watch.

The eight states are the first to confirm that they are adding support for Apple digital IDs, with Arizona and Georgia due to roll out the service first and the other six “to follow”, Apple says.

Apple has also confirmed that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be enabling “select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet”.

The system allows users to add their ID documents “similar to how customers add new credit cards and transit passes to Wallet today,” Apple explains.

“They can simply tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet.

“The customer will then be asked to use their iPhone to scan their physical driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification.

“As an additional security step, users will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process.

“Once verified by the issuing state, the customer’s ID or driver’s license will be added to Wallet.

“Once added to Wallet, customers can present their driver’s license or state ID to the TSA by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.

“Upon tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch, customers will see a prompt on their device displaying the specific information being requested by the TSA.

“Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from their device, which ensures that just the required information is shared and only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it.

“Users do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID.”

Apple applied for a patent for a user authentication framework that would allow users to store digital ID documents on an NFC-enabled iPhone in April and announced that it is adding support for digital IDs to its iOS 15 update in June.

Utah began piloting NFC and QR code-enabled mobile driving licences earlier this year.

