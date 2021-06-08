Apple unveils support for digital keys and IDs in iOS 15

DIGITAL IDENTITY: iPhone users will be able to store their ID digitally in Apple’s Wallet app, and will be able to see what information is being presented to any organisation that requests it

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to store digital versions of their identity documents and a wider range of digital keys in their Wallet app, enabling them to prove their identity and tap to unlock their home, garage, workplace or hotel room with their smartphone.

Apple is adding support for digital IDs and additional types of digital key for “everyday places” to its iOS 15 update along with the ultra wideband-based digital car key feature it originally announced in January. Digital keys and IDs will also be available to Apple Watch users via watchOS 8.

“Last summer, Apple introduced digital car keys, and BMW was the first car company to add its keys, allowing users to tap to unlock,” the company says.

“This year, digital car keys get even better with support for ultra wideband technology, so users can securely unlock and start their supported vehicle without removing their iPhone from a pocket or bag.

“iPhone can also be used to unlock a user’s home, office, or even a hotel room — all through keys stored in Wallet.”

Later this year “in participating states in the US” users will also be able to add their driving license or state ID documents to Wallet.

“The Transportation Security Administration is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place customers can use their digital identity card in Wallet,” Apple adds.

“Identity cards in Wallet are encrypted and safely stored in the secure element, the same hardware technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure.”

Apple has now launched the iOS 15 developer preview with a public beta to follow “next month” and a full rollout due in the autumn.

Apple filed a patent for a user authentication framework enabling users to store digital identity documents on NFC-enabled devices in April.

