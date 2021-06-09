Washington Metro lets Android users add SmarTrip transit cards to Google Pay

CATCH UP: Washington Metro’s SmarTrip transit card can now be added to Google Pay, allowing riders to tap-to-pay with Android devices

Passengers with an Android NFC phone can now make tap-and-go fare payments on public transportation services in the Washington DC area in the US by adding a SmarTrip transit card to Google Pay.

Once they have added a new or existing SmarTrip card to Google Pay, users can pay their fares on rail and bus services on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Metro transit system as well as for parking at Metro-operated parking lots and garages by tapping their Android NFC smartphone on a SmarTrip card reader or fare gate.

In addition to Metrorail and Metrobus services in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, users can pay their fares on regional bus services operated by ART, Dash, Fairfax Connector, Cue, Ride On, TheBus, Circulator, Loudoun County Transit and OmniRide.

Android users can also now download the SmarTrip app, enabling them to top up their transit card or opt for an auto reload function, purchase travel passes and plan their journeys.

The WMATA launched SmarTrip tap-and-go ticketing for Apple users in September 2020.

