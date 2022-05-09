NFC Forum adds certification for NFC wireless charging

The NFC Forum has launched an NFC wireless charging certification program that allows manufacturers to certify that products comply with the Forum’s Wireless Charging (WLC) 2.0 specification.

The NFC Forum’s Test Release 13.1 enables the certification of small battery-operated consumer and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that can be wirelessly charged by an NFC smartphone or other NFC-enabled device.

TR13.1 also adds NFC card emulation certification for wearable devices such as smartwatches to the NFC Forum’s certification program.

“TR13.1 certification ensures interoperability across certified WLC 2.0 devices,” the NFC Forum says.

“An example of WLC 2.0 certification is using a smartphone or dedicated WLC 2.0 charging device to wirelessly charge small battery-operated devices such as wireless earbuds, smart watches, digital pens, headsets, fitness trackers and other consumer products at a power transfer rate of up to one watt.

“TR13.1 is fully backward compatible and has no impact on existing NFC device classes for certification.

“NFC WLC certification for Type 2 Tag is available now. More tag types will be added this year.”

The NFC Forum approved and adopted the WLC 2.0 Wireless Charging Specification in October 2021 and the Universal Stylus Initiative incorporated WLC 2.0 in its active stylus specification in March.

