USI adds NFC wireless charging for active styluses

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) has incorporated the NFC Forum’s Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) in the newly released version 2.0 of its active stylus specification (USI 2.0), enabling rechargeable styluses to be wirelessly charged with a compatible smartphone or other NFC charging device at a power transfer rate of up to one watt.

The USI and the NFC Forum signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to making it possible for USI members to integrate WLC into their devices in November 2020.

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.