Consumers in Malaysia get NFC top-up for contactless fare, toll and parking payments cards

ENHANCED: Users can top up their contactless payments card directly from their iOS or Android NFC phone

Public transport users and motorists in Malaysia can now top up their physical Touch ’n Go prepaid contactless fare, toll and parking payments card directly from their NFC smartphone.

Touch ‘n Go has rolled out an upgraded version of the prepaid card that allows holders to transfer funds from their Touch ’n Go eWallet app to their physical card by tapping it on the back of their iOS or Android device.

The upgraded Touch ’n Go card can be used to make contactless payments for train and bus fares, parking and road tolls as well as for in-store payments at retailers that support the service.

“Once users receive the upgraded Touch ’n Go card, they will need to link the card to their Touch ’n Go eWallet,” Touch ’n Go says.

“The process is simple and straightforward. Users will just need to hold the card to the back of their NFC-compatible smartphone for five seconds to activate the new card.

“After completing the linkage, users can then view the card’s balance and perform reloads. The function is currently available for both iOS and Android devices, and users can link up to five Touch ’n Go cards to their Touch ’n Go eWallet.”

