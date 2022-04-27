Clinique adds NFC to packaging for post-purchase customer engagement

ENGAGEMENT: Users tap their phone on the NFC icon on the bottom of the jar to access a range of features

Consumers purchasing a limited edition of cosmetics brand Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100H moisturiser can now access a range of digital content and services by tapping an NFC chip in the skincare product’s packaging with their NFC smartphone.

Accessing Clinique’s digital More Than You Think package via the chip enables purchasers to “find out what dehydrators may be affecting your skin; get advice from Clinique’s experts; then share your experience with others”, the company says.

