USI to add NFC to active styluses

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) is to work with the NFC Forum to enable rechargeable styluses to be wirelessly charged with a smartphone, mobile computing device or other NFC-enabled device.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to making it possible for USI members to integrate the NFC Forum’s NFC Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) into their devices.

“The integration of WLC will allow rechargeable USI styluses to be wirelessly charged with a smartphone, mobile computing device or other NFC charging device at a power transfer rate of up to one watt,” the NFC Forum says.

“The WLC enables a single antenna in an NFC-enabled device to manage both communications and charging.

“This solution makes it easier and more convenient to charge low-power IoT devices such as smart watches, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and other consumer devices like active styluses.

“The NFC communication technology also allows for set up and configuration of the active stylus while it is being charged.”

“Wireless charging is an important part of the USI solution as power management and standard interfaces are key elements of an active stylus pen and contribute to a seamless USI user experience across multiple devices,” says USI chair Peter Mueller.

“This collaboration will allow USI to leverage the NFC wireless charging specification to develop charging solutions for USI styluses, including the test and certification procedure.”

