Stocard rolls out mobile payments service in four more European countries

MOBILE PAYMENTS: iOS users can add the Stocard Pay card to their Apple Wallet

Leading European mobile loyalty wallet provider Stocard has expanded its Stocard Pay service to users in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, enabling them to make in-store NFC payments in addition to using the wallet to access loyalty cards and redeem rewards.

“With Stocard Pay every user can easily get a virtual Mastercard directly in the app,” the company says.

“The registration for the new payment function takes only one minute, digitally and without paper documents.

“Stocard users save on foreign currency fees, which allows payments in every currency worldwide without being charged any FX fees.”

Stocard Pay is built on Dejamobile’s Ready To Tap Payment technology and enables Android users to upload and use a digital Stocard payment card from within their mobile wallet. The service launched first in the UK in June 2020.

iOS users can add the Stocard card to their Apple Wallet and make payments from iOS devices via Apple Pay.

“Users transfer money to their Stocard account via IBAN or all common debit and credit cards,” Stocard adds.

“Thanks to the auto-top-up function, users don’t have to reload their account manually; instead the Stocard account can be refunded automatically once the balance drops below a certain threshold.”

The firm says it is “planning to launch more ‘on the go’ financial services in the upcoming months”.