OP Financial to pilot biometric payment card in Finland

Finland’s OP Financial Group is to pilot a biometric payment card that will allow users to authenticate payments over the contactless transaction limit with their fingerprint rather than with a PIN.

The biometric cards will “use fingerprints, which are securely verified on-card by using an integrated fingerprint sensor,” OP says.

“This allows for convenient contactless payments even for high-value transactions, without having to use a PIN.

“Hence, virtually all payments can be carried out without physically touching the payment terminal.

“The fingerprint is easily linked with the card by the consumer at home, and the fingerprint template is only stored on the card.”

The pilot will be run in partnership with Nordic software and services provider TietoEvry and will start “at the latest during the second half of next year”.

A survey published by TietoEvry and biometric fintech Zwipe earlier this month found that 70% of consumers in Sweden would be interested in a biometric payment card.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources