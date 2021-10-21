NFC Forum spec adds support for extra-small antennas for NFC wireless charging

WLC 2.0: Even smaller, battery-powered devices can now be charged wirelessly using an NFC smartphone

The NFC Forum has approved and adopted a specification that expands the range of small, battery-powered consumer and internet of things (IoT) devices that can be wirelessly charged using an NFC smartphone or other NFC-enabled device.

Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) 2.0 follows the WLC 1.0 specification adopted in May 2020 in enabling a single antenna in an NFC-enabled device to manage both communications and charging but adds support for “even smaller antenna sizes” such as those used in wireless earbuds.

“This is transformative for device manufacturers and solution providers because it allows for the design of smaller, lighter and more affordable products,” the forum says.

“In addition, the NFC Forum estimates that the majority of mobile phones are interoperable with the extra small antennas covered in WLC 2.0.”

“Over 60m wireless earbuds were sold in Q1 2021 worldwide. These and many other consumer products operate on rechargeable batteries and the NFC Forum’s Wireless Charging Technical Specification 2.0 is an easy, convenient method to keep everything charged,” adds NFC Forum executive director Mike McCamon.

“This specification will also further improve the user experience for the two billion consumers and businesses using smartphones and other connected products.

“It is part of a global trend toward the creation and proliferation of smaller, rechargeable devices and will allow the majority of smartphones and other NFC-enabled devices to communicate with and charge these products.”

