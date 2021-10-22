UAE to let residents access government and private sector services using their face

Residents of the United Arab Emirates will soon be able to use their face to authenticate their identity when accessing a range of on- and offline services across the public and private sectors.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) biometric ‘face print’ system will enable holders of an Emirates ID card to register their facial biometrics via the authority’s certification portal and link them to digital versions of their identity documents.

“Once the identity is confirmed [with a one-time password], physical Emirates ID is not required to verify one’s identity. This new system will do it,” the ICA’s Majed Alblooshi told Khaleej Times.

“The user’s data, including Emirates ID number, passport number, unified identification number and a specific QR code, will be saved and he/she can get the digital copy of their Emirates ID, passport etc.

“The QR code generated can also be used for identity by confirming with the OTP.”

According to Alblooshi, the system is being introduced to “ease operations in banking, healthcare and various businesses, and also with government entities”. He adds that the technology may be available “within a month”.

“This service will be available to all holders of Emirates ID cards aged 15 years and over,” the ICA says.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources