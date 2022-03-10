Libyan bank to pilot biometric payment cards

Mediterranean Bank in Libya will be the first in the country to trial biometric payment cards that enable customers to authenticate contactless payments with their fingerprint.

The bank will pilot a “single silicon biometric payment card platform to assess its impact on making [the] payments experience seamless and more secure for consumers,” Norway-based biometric card technology provider Zwipe says.

Banks in India, Iraq, Mexico, Lebanon and Egypt announced plans to begin testing biometric payment cards built on Zwipe’s platform  in January.

