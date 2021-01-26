BNP Paribas to offer biometric payment cards to premier card customers

UPGRADE: BNP Paribas Visa Premier customers will be able to sign up for a biometric payment card

BNP Paribas Visa Premier card customers will soon have the option of upgrading to a biometric payment card for an additional fee of €24 (US$29) a year, the French bank has revealed.

The biometric card is equipped with a sensor that enables users to authenticate payments of any amount with their fingerprint rather than a PIN, although the card will retain a PIN authentication option.

BNP Paribas piloted the biometric card in autumn 2020 and now plans to make it available to customers across France in the second half of 2021.

“According to the BNP Paribas brochure, this option will ultimately be billed at €24 per year, in addition to the Visa Premier contribution,” French publication MoneyVox reports.

“Excluding specific advantage tariff, the latter costs €134 (US$162) as of 1 January 2021.

“In the end, the card and biometrics combo will therefore come in at €158 (US$191) per year.”

BNP Paribas first revealed plans to launch biometric payment cards for its Premier and Gold cardholders in June 2020.

