UK grocery stores let consumers receive personalised digital vouchers on their smartphone

Customers shopping at Nisa grocery stores across the UK will soon be able to scan selected products with their smartphone in order to receive digital vouchers that entitle them to a discount on those products when they present their ‘voucher wallet’ at the checkout.

The Scan & Save service also enables the retailer and participating brands to personalise discounts and promotions based on a customer’s profile and shopping habits.

Nisa began trialling the service using interactive augmented reality technology developed by Jisp at 12 of its stores in September and is now rolling it out across the UK.

Once they have registered via the Jisp app, customers activate the digital vouchers for products they are purchasing by scanning a barcode and then redeem them at the point of sale by allowing the retailer to scan each voucher’s QR code with a dedicated Jisp reader or the Jisp retailer app on an Android smartphone.

A short video shows how the service works:

“Scan & Save has allowed brands to build an instant digital relationship with customers and provide them a greater understanding of customers’ shopping behaviours through interactions and actions in-store, helping them drive sales sustainably, demonstrate ROI and gain valuable insights,” Jisp says.

The pilot rollout saw 32,895 Scan & Save vouchers with a total value of £36,211 (US$49,179) redeemed by more than 2,300 individual shoppers, the tech provider adds.

