Washington Metro offers passengers free bike rides for switching to mobile SmarTrip card

FREE RIDES: Users can sign up for the Capital Bikeshare offer once they’ve added SmarTrip to their phone

Public transport users in Washington DC in the US who add a SmarTrip transit card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay will be credited with 10 free 45-minute rides on the region’s public bicycle share scheme.

Once users have created a mobile SmarTrip card and signed up for the promotional offer on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) website, the rides can be used on bikes at 650 Capital Bikeshare docking stations in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia.

“Existing mobile SmarTrip users can also get in on the deal,” WMATA says.

WMATA launched the offer last year but has now extended it for a further six months until the end of June 2022.

The transit authority let passengers add SmarTrip cards to Apple Wallet in September 2020 and to Google Pay in June 2021.

