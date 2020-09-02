Washington Metro lets passengers add SmarTrip transit cards to Apple Wallet

Public transport users in Washington, DC, in the US can now add their SmarTrip card to their iPhone or Apple Watch, “giving transit customers a safer, faster, more convenient way to pay”.

SmarTrip is accepted at all 91 Metrorail stations in DC, Maryland and Virginia, at Washington Metro parking garages and lots, on Metrobus routes, and on all regional bus services including ART, DASH, Fairfax Connector, Cue, Ride On, TheBus, Circulator, Loudoun County Transit and OmniRide.

“SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch provides riders [with] a ‘touch-free’ experience and a safer way to pay,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) says.

“Riders do not need to touch card readers or vending machines, and with Express Transit, they can move quickly through stations and fare gates without the need to use Face ID, Touch ID, or wake their device.

“Riders can easily view their stored value balance, passes and SmartBenefits in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch, and can instantly reload funds with Apple Pay, removing the need to use a vending machine.

“Adding a SmarTrip card to an iPhone and Apple Watch is also easy and quick. A new card can be purchased directly in Apple Wallet, or a rider can transfer a physical SmarTrip or Senior SmarTrip card and its contents to their iPhone or Apple Watch.”